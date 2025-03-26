Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Erin Rawitch)

CCS Students To Perform ‘Steel Magnolias’

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Junior-Senior Class will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 27 in the NJ Sterling Auditorium, with encore performances at the same time on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29. Tickets are $10.00 at the door. The play is directed by Rebecca Burk-Sciallo and Angela Eldred, starring Maddie Lukovsky as Truvy, Nina Burr as Annelle, Clara Pokorny as Clairee, Evie Baldo as Shelby, Emily Rawitch as M’Lynn, and Bianca Adam as Ouiser. “Steel Magnolias,” a play written by Robert Harling, is based on the author’s experience with his sister’s death. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana, who are “as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.” Pictured above are Bianca Adam, Clara Pokorny, Emily Rawitch, Evie Baldo, Maddie Lukovsky and Nina Burr. (Photo by Erin Rawitch)

