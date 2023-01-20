Certified Passive Chestnut Crossing Open House Slated for Jan. 28

By DAN SULLIVAN

COOPERSTOWN

Josh Edmonds has decided where he will work to make a difference in the fight to reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

“The built environment accounts for 40 percent of global emissions,” said Edmonds in a recent interview. “Furthermore, two thirds of existing buildings will still be in use in 2050.”

Thus, the mission of Edmonds and his company, Simple Integrity, is to turn standing buildings into high-performance structures and build new ones that are carbon-neutral. With 80 percent of their projects consisting of existing retrofits, it’s clear where the passion lies.

“Our area has a wealth of beautiful, historic homes. It makes sense to bring them into the 21st century,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds, a managing partner at Simple Integrity and a Certified Passive House Consultant© and Passive House Builder©, was born and raised in Cooperstown.

According to the Simple Integrity website, it is “a local company comprised of artisans from the Cooperstown area. Founded in 2013, it has expanded to include many talented and experienced craftsmen. We live in the greater Cooperstown community in which we work,” the website continues. “You are likely to see team members in the grocery store, at school plays and other civic functions. We are more than just a construction company, we are your neighbors.”

Achieving high performance in existing buildings is far more challenging than in new construction, but that does not faze Edmonds and his staff. The most recent example of Simple Integrity’s work will be available for all to see on January 28 from 2-4 p.m. at 10 Chestnut Street in Cooperstown.

Chestnut Crossing is a multi-unit, market-rate apartment complex in the center of the village. The project is the result of a collaboration of three companies: River Architects, a Cold Spring, New York firm that specializes in passive house construction; Zaed Sustainable Buildings; and Simple Integrity.

The building contains 13 apartments divided between one- and two-bedroom units. According to the project’s website, rents will range between $1,850.00 and $2,700.00, and cover both utilities and Internet. Other amenities include trash and recycling pickup, laundry facilities at no charge, state-of-the-art security, off-street parking, electric vehicle chargers, and bike racks. Some units feature access via two doors; others have access by internal stairs only. All units are age-in-place ready.

Chestnut Crossing is a certified Passive House building, which means that it uses 90 percent less energy than conventional buildings and has superior indoor air quality. The public is invited to view the complex on Saturday, January 28 from 2-4 p.m.

“Stop by to see what a carbon-neutral building looks like,” invited Edmonds.