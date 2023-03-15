CFOC Opens 2023 Awards Cycle

$150K in Funds Available; First Deadline is June 15

SPRINGFIELD

As of March 1, the Community Foundation of Otsego County is accepting applications for its 2023 Awards Cycle. According to a recent press release, this year’s cycle includes the following new features:

$150,000.00 total to be allocated.

There are three categories—“Strengthening Our Community,” “Strengthening Our Nonprofits” and “Addressing Immediate Needs.”

Deadlines: The first-round closes June 15, 2023 and the second round closes October 15, 2023.

FAQs—A list of questions and answers to help applicants through the process are found on cfotsego.org under “Get Funding.” More FAQs will be added as questions come in.

The following funds are also open for applications in the corresponding communities:

Advocates for Springfield Fund: A total of $1,400.00 allocated to support the health and well-being of the Springfield community is open for applications. The first deadline is May 15, 2023.

Greater Otego Library and Education fund: $12,000.00 is allocated for the enhancement and development of educational and cultural resources in the Town of Otego.

Since 2019, the Community Foundation of Otsego County has allocated $500,000.00 in grants and awards to local nonprofits. Its mission is to lead and inspire community-wide efforts that significantly improve the quality of life and the prosperity of the Otsego County, New York area by connecting people who care with causes that matter, and by using collective knowledge, creativity, and resources for greater impact.

For more information, visit the CFOC website, cfotsego.org, or e-mail contact@cfotsego.org