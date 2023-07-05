Charles Crowned Saturday

Westminster Abbey.

LONDON—Charles III, king of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms, was crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. He became king upon his mother’s death on September 8, 2022. This first coronation of the 21st century was the 40th such ceremony held at the Abbey since William the Conqueror was crowned on Christmas Day of 1066. The service included the anointing, an ancient ceremony symbolizing Charles’s divine right to rule, then his crowning and enthronement.

Charles, the longest-serving heir apparent in English history, has a mixed and controversial record from his long time in the public eye. Republicanism, the desire to end the monarchy, has grown over recent years and enjoyed a bump in popularity since the death of Elizabeth II.

Although republicanism remains a minority position (around 26 percent of respondents) overall, only 32 percent of young Britons said they supported the monarchy in a YouGov poll in late April.

Some in the U.K. have criticized the lavish scale of the coronation during a severe economic downturn and political upheaval, as well as the London Metropolitan Police’s “zero-tolerance” approach to peaceful protest during the ceremony. The service is funded by the British government despite the Crown’s estimated wealth of $28 billion and Charles’ personal holdings likely exceeding $1.5 billion.

International critics have noted that the inherited wealth of the royal family comes largely from colonial depredations in India, Africa and elsewhere. Supporters say that the coronation will provide a living link to the U.K.’s past and will help to re-focus the Commonwealth on its future.

Those who missed the live coronation festivities can watch the Coronation Service here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8HVnAXZI1I.