Chief Uncas prepared for her move

Otsego Lake is saying goodbye to a century-old resident this week.

The Chief Uncas, a 55-foot electric launch, has been transferred by descendants of the Busch family to the Susquehanna National Heritage Area, in Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, where it will be preserved and used to tell the story of the river and its headwaters at Otsego Lake.

Using a crane and flatbed, the boat was loaded Wednesday, Oct. 13, and will depart for Pennsylvania on Thursday.

See this week’s papers and www.allotsego.com Thursday for more information.