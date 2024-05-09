Advertisement. Advertise with us

The restored 1872 Lesner turbine is lowered into the water tank. (Photo provided)

Cider Mill Preps for Its 168th Season

FLY CREEK—The Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard is gearing up for its 168th season starting Friday, May 10.

Nestled in the heart of Fly Creek, the historic mill is renowned for its signature products—from apple cider to extra-sharp New York State cheddar and creamy mill-made fudge. As visitors return to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of the season, they can also experience the mill’s tasting room.

“Our tasting room offers a place to relax and unwind with a tasting flight of Farm Winery products,” said Bill Michaels, owner of the Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard. “Guests can enjoy a flight while overlooking the millpond, production area and historic equipment.”

The mill’s tasting room features a wide selection of apple wines, hard ciders, craft beers and distilled spirits. Whether enjoying a glass of crisp cider or savoring a flight of apple wines, visitors are invited to raise a toast to the flavors of Fly Creek.

While visiting, guests can witness a remarkable piece of cider mill history—the fully restored turbine. Originally installed in 1872, the turbine has been meticulously restored to its former glory and is housed in a new water tank crafted by Unalam in Southern Otsego County.

Harnessing the power of Fly Creek, the turbine drives the 1889 Boomer & Boschert press, which Michaels describes as “a marvel of engineering that has been pressing cider for generations.” As water flows through the turbine, it powers a series of belts and shafts, ultimately creating 50 tons of pressure to the press—all though the power of water.

“The completion of the turbine restoration project marks a significant milestone for us,” Michaels explained. “It’s a testament to our commitment to preserve the heritage of the mill while embracing sustainable practices for the future.”

