Clark Oliver Resigns As Democratic Chair

AIMEE SWAN BACK A HELM

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – After six months, Clark Oliver has resigned as chairman of the county Democratic Committee, and his predecessor, Aimee Swan, resumes the post.

A few minutes ago, Oliver said he plans to seek a master’s degree in Public Administration this fall as SUNY Albany’s Rockefeller School, with a concentration on policy analysis.

He will continue as county representative from the City of Oneonta’s District 10 (Wards 1-2), and will continue working at the Susquehanna Animal Shelter.

“My focus is on my constituents, my education and my job at the SQSPCA,” he said. The party is best served by a chairperson with more time than I am able to offer.”

Swan is assistant director of application services SUNY Oneonta’s Student Information & Campus Administrative Systems Center, SICAS Center, serving the campus’ software, service and training needs.

“I have full faith in Aimee Swan, and am sure she will continue to do a great job on behalf of the party,” Oliver said.

Her Republican counterpart is Lori Lehenbauer, Republican county elections commissioner, who was also appointed in recent months.