Clifford Nelson Forman, 85 July 1934-June 29, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Adventurer Clifford Nelson Forman passed away June 29, 2020, at the family cottage on Otsego Lake, with a wonderful view of the glimmering lake before him while surrounded by his loving partner, Carolyn Skorka, family members and friends, with whom he was able to smile and share stories of his many remarkable adventures.

Cliff served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg from Sept. 27, 1954, until Sept. 26, 1956, serving as a paratrooper’s photographer. During his service he took many remarkable photos.

Cliff began his lifelong vocation and avocation of spelunking at the age of 13 and over the years helped develop several caves as commercial enterprises. He loved the outdoors including hiking, hunting and skiing. Self-employed in several other creative retail businesses, Cliff also built two sailboats in his backyard upon which he sailed into many adventures.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford A. Forman and Lucy Grimmell Boies Forman, who called their only child “Cubbie”. He was born in July 1934 and at the venerable age of 85 was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Shay and Caiden. His family legacy lives on in his two daughters, Kathleen “Kat” Harrison and Sandra Baldwin. He is also survived by grandchildren Sasha Jurwarker, Safia Harrison and Samantha Hammond along with their children, his great-grandchildren, Alaura, Angelina, Aleah, Carter, Arthur, and Yohan.

Due to the pandemic, services will be held through Zoom on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Friends wishing to join are invited to call 346-248-7799 shortly before 10 and enter the meeting ID number of 6392872004.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.