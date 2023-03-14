CLOSINGS ANNOUNCED FOR TUESDAY, March 14, 2023

Due to winter storm Sage, the following closings have been announced in Otsego County.

Otsego County Transfer Stations in Cooperstown and Oneonta are both closed.

All Otsego Express routes are cancelled due to the forecasted inclement weather.

The Village Library of Cooperstown is closed due to the inclement weather.

The Susquehanna SPCA is closed due to the inclement weather. If you had an appointment for the low cost spay/neuter clinic the shelter will call to reschedule.

All Otsego County office buildings will be closed.

Additionally, Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. has issued a travel advisory for Otsego County roads until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The advisory does not restrict travel and all roads remain open. A travel advisory means that caution is advised, since hazardous driving conditions could be encountered. If you must travel, please be careful and make sure your vehicle is cleaned off completely to improve visibility. The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office does not determine the necessity for any individual to report to work. Please do not call 911 for road conditions. Monitor your local news media and law enforcement social media platforms for updates.