Coalition Calls for Rethinking of Energy Plan

TOWN OF COLUMBIA—A coalition of community-based environmental groups around the state filed comments with the New York Public Service Commission last week, calling for a reconsideration of the PSC’s plan for reducing power plant emissions principally with large-scale renewables.

According to the press release, the coalition is comprised of environmentally-minded people participating in the review of large-scale renewable energy projects around the state. The coalition points to physical constraints on the ability of wind and solar to contribute to carbon emission reductions and energy analysts who project that the electric grid will become less reliable as more intermittent renewables are connected. Backup power plants to ensure grid reliability and extensive infrastructure changes are needed to utilize wind and solar energy, coalition members contend, saying these are not warranted given the environmental damage renewables cause, along with potential health and safety hazards associated with the projects, including their battery storage systems.

“Large-scale renewables are being sited on prime agricultural land and are clearing thousands of acres of forests,” according to Ginger Schroder, a Cattaraugus County legislator and member of the coalition.

Schroder pointed to the 100-square-mile project area needed for the proposed Alle-Catt wind farm in western New York.

“Renewables require massive amounts of land, not only for sprawling solar and wind projects, but also for all of the additional transmission, storage, and backup generation needed. These are destroying communities,” Schroder said.

Steve Helmin with GlenFARMLand in the Town of Glen said, “Small rural communities across New York are being targeted as a result of poor planning and over-zealous expectations. The commission needs to step back and review what can work to meet our climate goals.”

Coalition member Nathan Seamon, with Protect Columbia in the Town of Columbia, added, “Since the passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York State has moved from a 60 percent carbon-free grid in 2019 to one that is only 50 percent carbon-free today. Meanwhile, energy costs—for both natural gas and electricity—continue to rise.

“Upstate communities have been robbed of robust environmental review and fair tax revenue from underperforming industrial solar and wind projects which they are forced to host. How this makes any sense should be baffling to anyone who has paid attention to this over the past several years,” Seamon said.

The group is calling on the PSC to support a jobs and cost analysis of an energy transition that uses a diverse set of technologies, including nuclear and expanded hydropower, compared to one that relies on intermittent, unreliable, and environmentally unsound wind and solar.

“The Public Service Commission needs to put the words ‘leadership’ and ‘community’ back into the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act,” coalition members insist. “Real climate leadership requires solutions that work in the real world and that do not destroy communities in the process.”

The 22-page document filed with the PSC on November 2 concludes: “…by respecting communities and embracing a balanced energy plan that supports the expansion of all carbon-free resources—including those capable of generating reliable electricity within an energy-dense footprint—the state can meet its climate goals, protect the environment and natural beauty of New York, and meet the needs of a vibrant economy. We urge the Commission to exercise its authority to help New York chart a course that accomplishes the latter.”

That document, titled “Stakeholder Comments Rural NY Communities and Groups,” can be viewed in its entirety at https://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/MatterManagement/CaseMaster.aspx?Mattercaseno=15-E-0302.