Coming up in Sidney

The Sidney Community Cultural Center in downtown Sidney, New York, presents two shows from Half Light Theater this coming weekend.

On Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m., the troupe presents “Life is a Cabaret,” featuring songs of stage and screen with light-hearted tales of love, misadventures and everything in between. The evening will include performances by pianist, John Eisenberg, vocalists Missy Harris, John Penird and more.

On Sunday, April 10, Half Light Theater presents The Mad Hatter Tea Party, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Enjoy a cup of tea or other beverage with a few sweets, then enjoy a performance!

Tickets for each event are available online at https://cccsidneyart.booktix.com/index.php