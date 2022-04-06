By: Ted Potrikus  04/06/2022  11:31 am

Coming up in Sidney

 04/06/2022    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

Sidney Community Center has weekend entertainment on tap

The Sidney Community Cultural Center in downtown Sidney, New York, presents two shows from Half Light Theater this coming weekend.

On Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m., the troupe presents “Life is a Cabaret,” featuring songs of stage and screen with light-hearted tales of love, misadventures and everything in between. The evening will include performances by pianist, John Eisenberg, vocalists Missy Harris, John Penird and more.

On Sunday, April 10, Half Light Theater presents The Mad Hatter Tea Party, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Enjoy a cup of tea or other beverage with a few sweets, then enjoy a performance!

Tickets for each event are available online at https://cccsidneyart.booktix.com/index.php

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *