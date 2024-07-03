Committee Outlines Plans for Hartwick’s Hatchery Building

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

The Town of Hartwick Community Center Committee met on Monday, July 1 to discuss proposed renovations to the municipality’s former Hatchery Building in order to accommodate a new community center for use by residents.

The Hatchery Building, located at 48 Wells Avenue in Husky Park, is being considered by officials to replace the town’s former community center building, which had been put up for sale and was recently sold. That building had been neglected and had fallen into disrepair under the watch of multiple administrations, committee members said, and was too expensive to maintain.

A handful of concerned citizens attended the meeting at the Town Hall and expressed their concerns to committee members Bryan LoRusso, Sandra Austin and Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez. Committee member Tom Murphy did not attend.

Worries centered primarily on parking issues, traffic and safety.

LoRusso had prepared preliminary renderings of what the building renovations might entail. The proposal currently includes a large community space, kitchenette, two handicap accessible bathrooms, a utility room and a space in which to display the Hartwick Fire Department’s historic Seagraves fire truck.

“This is just a concept drawing,” LoRusso said. “A drawing for conversation.”

According to officials, the Hatchery Building is currently used for storage.

“I personally think it’s a neat building,” LoRusso said. “She’s very straight, off the ground, has good timbers. It’s not a difficult construction project. In my opinion, you will have a functional working space in a year.”

Repurposing of the Hatchery Building is not a new idea. Committee members confirmed the project has been under consideration for more than a year. Originally, space for the Hartwick Food Pantry was allocated in the new floorplan, but pantry officials said they are fine where they are. The town’s summer program will move to the new location, if approved.

After about an hour, committee members reached a consensus to move forward with a recommendation to the Town Board to hire an architect to draft plans for the building renovations. They will outline concerns to board members regarding parking and traffic flow. The installation of speed bumps and lowering of the speed limit on Hatchery Road and Wells Avenue were also discussed.

Committee members confirmed that between the sale of the former Community Center and a surplus in the town’s fund balance, the monies needed for the Hatchery Building renovations are available.

“It will cost the taxpayers nothing,” LoRusso said.

The next meeting of the Hartwick Town Board will take place on Monday, July 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.