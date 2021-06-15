Common Council celebrates end of COVID restrictions, declining cases

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Oneonta Common Council’s meeting Tuesday, June 15, began with a celebratory note, as a result of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ending of most COVID restrictions Tuesday.

A presentation was given by Dr. Diane Georgeson, who spoke about the improving situation in regards to COVID-19.

While 53% of Oneonta residents were fully vaccinated, which is lower than the state average, the amount of cases have been going steadily down.

Some issues brought up during the presentation were the possible danger of the delta variant, which originated in India. Booster shots that will eventually be available are supposed to solve this problem.

“We’re at a point that we’ve been dreaming of,” Herzig said, who opened up city buildings to the public Monday, June 14. “It was great seeing people of the public and I got to see them smiling. … Today is a good day and we’re looking forward to having a summer that is pretty normal.”

Mayor Gary Herzig also praised Georgeson at the meeting.

“She has helped guide us through the last 15 to 16 months,” Herzig said. “She embedded herself here in the city structure and we all depended on her.”

The common council approved both funding for production with Mission on Main and the permit application for street closures at Main Street on Saturdays. This street closure will run from Saturday, June 19 to Friday, Sept. 24.

Also on the agenda was an approval of a motion to enter into a contract with Delaware Engineering for the purpose of developing a transit hub in Oneonta. The motion passed with one dissenting vote from councilmember Kaytee Lipari Shue.

Funding for improving the Wilber Lake Dam was also approved, at a cost of $69,950.