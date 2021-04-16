Community leader Albert L. Colone dies

Community leader,

newspaper columnist,

Albert L. Colone dies

JULY 8, 1944 – APRIL 13, 2021

ONEONTA – Albert L. Colone was born on July 8, 1944, and passed away on April 13, 2021, and is under the care of Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home.

The founding president of the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Oneonta, Colone was in the middle of a two-part column for the Iron String Press media outlets about the immigrant experience as seen through the story of his grandparents, Frank and Lucia (Valentini) Colone.

A more detailed obituary will appear in next week’s papers.