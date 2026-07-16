Becky Welsh with members of the Cooperstown boys soccer team, who surprised her with flowers to thank her for the kindness and support she showed them, including making snack bags before a post-season match. (Photo provided)

Community Rallies Around Beloved Price Chopper Employee

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

COOPERSTOWN

In Cooperstown, it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know Becky Welsh. For years, she was the bright, familiar face greeting customers at the Price Chopper self‑checkout lanes, offering help, conversation, and the kind of everyday kindness that quietly shapes a community. Her recent termination from the store has sparked an outpouring of support from residents, many of whom say Becky was more than an employee; she was part of the town’s fabric.

Attempts to obtain comment from Price Chopper were unsuccessful. Multiple calls to the company’s public relations team went unreturned, and when management at the Cooperstown store was contacted directly, they said they were not allowed to make any comments at this time. Without an official explanation, the full circumstances of Welsh’s termination remain unclear, and the community is left reacting to what they know best, their own experiences with her.

For many, those experiences run deep.

Audra Wood, who has known Welsh for years, said, “She is the one that always made people’s day when she was working. She would always be friendly to the customers, always helped people when needed.”

Wood said she no longer plans to shop at the store, contending that, “Becky has not done anything wrong when working there…now that she is not there I will not be going back.”

Wood believes the community should stand behind Welsh, saying, “I think we all need to get rid of the manager and bring [in] one that will not be [discriminatory]…Becky did not need to lose her job over this.”

Her comments reflect the tone of many online reactions. Emotional, frustrated and protective of someone they see as a community treasure.

On Facebook, the response was immediate and overwhelming. Comments ranged from confusion to anger, with one resident writing that the firing “does not seem to be a well thought out decision.” Another urged neighbors to contact corporate, noting that when they called, the customer service lines were “inundated with calls by concerned patrons of the store, all day.”

A GoFundMe, organized by Michelle Ryon, was launched to support Welsh following her termination. Donations and messages of encouragement quickly began appearing, many describing her as a beloved presence who made grocery shopping easier, friendlier and more human.

The affection for Welsh is not new. In December 2020, she was honored by the Cooperstown Police Department as part of its “Spread the Cheer” program. The department wrote: “Chief Cavalieri hand picked Becky because she is always so eager to help anyone in need and always has a positive attitude. Enjoy your gift card Becky and thank you for spreading cheer.”

The recognition echoed what many residents still say today; Welsh brightened people’s days simply by being herself.

Stories of her kindness continue to surface. JoAnn Gardner shared a photo of Welsh with members of the Cooperstown boys soccer team, recalling how they once gave her flowers “for her kindness and support.”

Gardner added, “She made them all snack bags when they were headed to a post‑season match. She’s the best.”

Others expressed how deeply Welsh’s absence will be felt. One widely-shared post read: “YOU are what made grocery shopping easy and enjoyable…You are what made us want to stop in for their overpriced goods. YOU were the face of self checkout. You are part of our family—we love you.”

Comments like this filled the “Celebrate Cooperstown” Facebook page on July 10, the day the news broke.

Another resident, Josh Morton, wrote a lengthy reflection describing Welsh as “a sweet and caring woman” who often shared homegrown vegetables, homemade chili, and stories that made people smile. Morton criticized the decision to pass what he believes was a “shrinkage” shortage on to Welsh upon termination, calling it “absolutely deplorable” and urging the community to voice its concerns.

“Ms. Becky was the face of Cooperstown Price Chopper and continues to be the heart of our town,” Morton wrote.

Despite the strong reactions, the exact reasons for Welsh’s termination remain unconfirmed. Without comment from Price Chopper, the community does not have a full picture of what led to the decision.

However, New York is an “at-will employment” state, by which an employer may dismiss an employee for any reason and without warning, as long as the termination is not due to gender, sexual orientation, race, religion or disability status. Welsh had not responded to inquiries by press time.

For now, residents are responding based on their own experiences, and those experiences paint a consistent portrait of someone who made a meaningful impact on the people around her.

What is clear is that Welsh will be missed. Her presence at the store was more than customer service; it was connection, kindness, and familiarity.

In a small town, those qualities matter. And in this moment, community members are making it known that their beloved “Ms. Becky” does not face this difficult time alone.