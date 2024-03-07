Community Town Hall Hears Questions, Concerns about Proposed Housing Project

By DANIEL CARRIG

ONEONTA

City of Oneonta community members who call themselves Citizens That Care held their own Town Hall meeting on Sunday, March 3, in response to not feeling heard by Common Council members and Mayor Mark Drnek at a city-sponsored Town Hall on February 27. Their concerns were largely regarding the proposed Rehabilitation Support Services housing project at 27 Market Street.

Invitations to the CTC Town Hall—organized by City of Oneonta Fourth Ward resident Luisa Montanti and Eighth Ward resident and event moderator Dan Buttermann—were sent to greater Oneonta residents, as well as to City of Oneonta Common Council members and Otsego County district representatives. Officials in attendance were Bryce Wooden (Seventh Ward), Don Mathisen (Eighth Ward) and Jill Basile (Otsego County District 14, covering the Seventh and Eight wards). Overall attendance was estimated at 80-100 people.

Several community members said they were frustrated with the City of Oneonta’s current RSS project timeline, voicing their concern that the pace of the planning has felt rushed. Audience members said the decision on how to develop the lot on 27 Market Street in downtown Oneonta is an important one for the city, especially with regard to the long-term vision.

“It is too important a decision to be rushed through,” said audience member Paul Conway.

Community members also expressed concern that pressure to secure New York State grant funding for the RSS project may be influencing the City of Oneonta’s timeframe and decision.

A few residents questioned the long-term vision of city officials, and whether it takes into account the collective vision of the community.

“Your agenda is not realistic,” Montanti wrote in a letter to the editor published in “Hometown Oneonta” on Thursday, March 7, asking city officials to slow down. “The presentation of a 15-minute walking city and the renaissance program are unrealistic and do not fit the current living conditions. We ask you to pause any and all new development until the city is fiscally stable.”

Several Oneonta business owners at the meeting expressed an interest in seeing the 27 Market Street lot used to revitalize the downtown area and attract merchants. One resident proposed that city officials promote the lot again to see if there are commercial developers that may now be interested. Business owners also voiced frustration with the current downtown parking shortage, and the lack of access to Main Street businesses. Several said they have seen a decrease in business, which they believe is caused by the current lack of convenient parking.

The location of the proposed RSS housing project prompted concerns for some, due to its close proximity to downtown bars. Several community members contend the location is not ideal for addictive recovery housing and that better locations in the city may be more viable. No alternative locations were offered.

RSS Director of Strategic Partnerships Christine Nealon said in an e-mail on March 7 that, of the 50 planned units, 15 will be set aside for individuals choosing to work with RSS on their physical and mental health goals.

“Some of those 15 individuals may have a history of using addictive substances but others may, for example, be dealing with a serious bout of depression. These apartments are not rehab units in the same way someone who needed in-patient drug treatment would go to rehab,” Nealon wrote.

Tax burden was another issue raised by several Oneonta business owners, as they feel the abundance of nonprofits located in the city leaves local business owners paying a heavy tax. They expressed the need for a developer for 27 Market Street that would pay its share in taxes and bolster the community. Several community members expressed hope that the city’s decision on the lot would be economically driven, and thus help to revitalize the downtown area.

Representation of all income housing levels in the city was an area of concern raised by some, who feel the city already has enough low-income housing and that efforts could be made to help improve all income housing levels in the community. They are worried, they said, that adding more low-income housing would not benefit the city long term.

One community member also questioned whether the City of Oneonta will have the resources necessary for a large-scale supportive housing project; specifically, an adequate budget, staff, training, and resources to assist RSS clientele and provide the community support needed for such a project.

Audience members in favor of the RSS housing project emphasized the acute need for New York State to create supportive housing across the state. The demand for supportive housing is consistently high, they said, and there is apparently a long housing waiting list for RSS individuals. One resident said Oneonta would be a great location for RSS, as the city is large enough to accommodate such a housing project. The resident pointed out that many neighboring cities and communities are not able to do so, based on size or location.

In a “Partial Observer” column written by Nealon, also published in “Hometown Oneonta” this week, she wrote:

“If Oneonta decides to proceed with RSS as the developer of 27 Market Street, RSS can offer several benefits. We will purchase the site at its appraised value after demolition and build a beautiful, energy-efficient structure that fits the architectural style of the past. We will add at least 50 residents to the downtown community, enforce lease agreements, and integrate new tenants seamlessly, including providing supportive services. We will also create commercial spaces that attract students, families, and youth, provide parking, negotiate a fair PILOT, and invest in water and sewer payments annually.”

A public hearing on the proposed RSS housing project was held on Tuesday, March 5 at Hartwick College’s Anderson Theater, to accommodate the anticipated crowd. A report on that meeting is forthcoming.