Company to bring ‘riding the rails’ experience to Otsego County

A company offering a new tourism travel experience announced Thursday, April 29, that it will be opening a Cooperstown-adjacent version of its services.

Rail Explorers, featuring custom built pedal-powered rail bikes, will begin operation in their fourth location, in the village of Milford, on Saturday, May 29. Other locations are in Phoenicia, in Las Vegas and in Rhode Island, with another new location opening in Sante Fe, New Mexico, this year.

The Rail Explorers Cooperstown Division features tours along the historic Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad which follows the Susquehanna River. Rail Explorers Cooperstown is hosted by the Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad and is based in the restored Milford Depot.

“We are excited about starting an operation in Cooperstown and becoming part of the community,” Rail Explorers CEO Mary Joy Lu said in a media release. “The Cooperstown tour offers great views the Susquehanna River and the surrounding farmland, and the 12-mile round trip will be Rail Explorers longest tour offered to date. Many of our followers can’t wait to try this tour.”

Rail Explorers Cooperstown tours will be available from May 29 through Oct. 31, 2021. The tour takes about 2.5 hours, including a stop along the rails at a private riverside turnaround area.

“We’re incredibly excited that Rail Explorers chose Cooperstown to expand their hugely-successful nationwide operation,” said Cassandra Harrington, executive director of the Destination Marketing Corporation for Otsego County, in the media release. “It is great to have yet another family and dog-friendly activity for our guests.”

The Rail Explorer bikes have four steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and pedals for each seat. Although it requires pedaling, the steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience different from riding a regular bicycle, according to the media release. Each rail bike is available in tandem (two riders) or quad (four riders) and includes an electric assist option.

All tours will begin at the Milford Depot at 136 East Main St. Free parking is available for Rail Explorers at the train station. Group, private, team building, educational and special topic tours are available.

Reservations are recommended.

Go to www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588 for more information.