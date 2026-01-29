Constitution Revives 125-Mile Pipeline Push, Faces Criticism

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

UPSTATE NEW YORK

Williams Companies subsidiary Constitution Pipeline LLC recently filed documents with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to continue its attempt to build an approximately 125 mile, 30-inch natural gas pipeline from Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to Schoharie County. In response to FERC’s entertaining the proposal under its old docket number and opening a public comment period, the Office of the New York State Attorney General has threatened legal action. Originally approved by FERC in 2014, the project was paused in 2020 amidst what Williams Companies has described as regulatory delays.

In a December 19, 2025 filing with FERC, developers sought the reissuance of a certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing construction, and reaffirmation of a ruling that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation waived its right to assess water quality impacts by taking too long to do so. The public may submit comments on the project until Thursday, January 29 at 5 p.m. Comments may be submitted on docket number CP13-499 at www.ferc.gov/how-file-ecomment.

Constitution Pipeline Company LLC said in the filing that they are resuming efforts “in response to persistently high natural gas and electricity prices, growing demand for energy, and ongoing reliability challenges in the Northeast” which were “acknowledged in President Trump’s day-one Executive Orders declaring a national energy emergency.”

Developers had refiled a water quality certification request with the NYSDEC in May 2025. They withdrew it in November after multiple requests by the DEC for more information were not fulfilled to the DEC’s satisfaction.

Constitution’s renewed efforts have already received strong responses from the Governor’s and Attorney General’s offices.

On January 13, the AG’s office sent a letter to FERC saying that “it appears that the Commission is proceeding or is about to proceed in excess of its jurisdiction” by noticing the petition on the same docket as the original proposal. The letter signed by Assistant AG John Broderick gives a January 23 deadline to dismiss relevant agency proceedings, else the AG’s office “will seek such legal action as we deem appropriate.”

On that deadline, FERC confirmed the dismissal but said it would continue the process on the same docket. FERC’s commissioners ruled in part that “nothing in our enabling statutes, our rules, our precedent, or the Second Circuit’s mandate bars parties from making filings on “dismissed,” “terminated,” or “defunct” dockets.”

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said “The Williams Companies is attempting to construct a pipeline through the heart of our state without undergoing state environmental review.

“While I have been open to natural gas as part of an all-of-the-above energy strategy, I have been clear that any projects must be reviewed impartially by state agencies and comply with all applicable laws,” Hochul said. “The fact is, DEC determined three times that Williams’ application for the proposed Constitution pipeline was incomplete and inadequate. Just last November Williams withdrew its application to the state for this project, but is now claiming it did not need to apply at all. I will fight any attempt to circumvent our state’s authority or undermine our clean water laws.”

The DEC originally denied the project necessary water quality permits in 2016, citing insufficient information and potential negative environmental impacts. In 2019, following a separate court decision, FERC found that that decision held “no legal significance” because the DEC’s prior requests for additional information in resubmissions did not reset a one-year clock for decisions.

On January 23, local environmental group Otsego 2000 sent an e-mail blast criticizing the project for its plans to “trench dozens of streams and tributaries, and cut through forests and across farmland.

“When it reaches the Wright Interconnect station [in Schoharie County], there will be little room for the gas to move on to NYC or New England because those pipelines are at or near capacity,” the message read. “So where could the energy go? One looming prospect along the I-88 corridor is data centers, which are increasingly building their own power plants in order to ensure their own energy supply.”

The group encouraged residents to oppose the plan through public comment or to become an intervenor in the FERC case.