Coop 7th inning rally tops Oneonta, 11-9

Opening day

Yellowjackets win earlier game vs rival Norwich

By Greg Klein • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Cooperstown scored seven runs in the seventh inning to stage a comeback against the host Yellowjackets at Joe Hughes Field, 11-9, on Saturday, May 1.

The Hawkeyes trailed Oneonta, 8-4, going into the seventh, but Oneonta’s pitching staff was weakened in its 14th inning of the day and Cooperstown took advantage. Alex Poulson scored the go-ahead run on Alex Hascup’s single through the hole at short, off of senior reliever Tanner Russin.

Junior Liam Ford got the win in relief, after pitching a strong sixth inning, allowing only a double to Russin. Starter Chris Ubner came back in in the seventh inning to get the save. Ubner was wild to start the game, but fellow senior Kendall Haney picked him up and kept the game close in the middle innings.

Shemus Catella took the loss for Oneonta.

The Jackets had the better of it earlier in the day, toping visiting Norwich, 7-2, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference game.

Aiden Breakey went three-for-four with two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases, and Owen Burnsworth scored twice to give Oneonta an early lead that the Toradoes could not catch after the second inning.

Russin started the game for Oneonta, but only went two innings, as all the team’s pitchers were on strict pitch counts for the day, Coach Joe Hughes said.

Both teams play Monday, weather willing, Oneonta hosting Seton Catholic, and Cooperstown hosting Norwich. Cooperstown will also host Unatego on Tuesday. Both Cooperstown games are scheduled to be at Doubleday Field, pending final approval, with the high school field as a back-up.

For more on Saturday’s games, and this week’s sports coverage, see Thursday’s print editions of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta.