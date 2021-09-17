Coop boys beat Poland, 4-1, to stay undefeated

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Liam Spencer had a goal and an assist as Cooperstown stayed undefeated in boys soccer with a 4-1 win over visiting Poland in a Center State Conference match Friday, Sept. 17.

“It was a great game,” Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek said. “We did a lot of good things out there today.”

Although the Hawkeyes outshot the Tornadoes 26-6 and had an 8-1 advantage in corners, the game stayed close for the first 60 minutes Friday.

Spencer scored the opening goal 22:35 into the game after dribbling through traffic at the 18.

It was 40 minutes later when Spencer made a cross that Luca Gardner-Olesen finished for a 2-0 lead.

Colby Diamond made it 3-0 with 12:29 left in the game, scoring on a throw in from P.J. Kiuber.

Poland got that goal back 29 seconds later when Austin Huckabone shot from 25 out and put the ball over Cooperstown keeper Finn Holohan’s head.

“That goal, there was nothing you can do about that. Let it go,” Miosek said.

However, about a minute later Ollie Wasson scored on a pass from Matt Salis to give the Hawkeyes the 4-1 win.

Cooperstown (5-0, 3-0) plays Charlotte Valley at 2 p.m., Saturday in the first round of the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport.