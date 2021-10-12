Coop boys clinch division title with win at Sauquoit

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

SAUQUOIT VALLEY — Liam Spencer, Colby Diamond and Aidan Spencer scored goals as Cooperstown clinched the Center State Conference Division III title with a 3-1 win over SV on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“We are not done. We are still playing for a better seed,” Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek told his players after the game. “This is not the end. This is just one more goal you have accomplished.”

Liam Spencer scored first for Cooperstown, on a cross from Wyatt Montana with 34:31 left in the first half.

Diamond made it 2-0 with 20 seconds left in the half on a cross from Luca Gardner-Olesen.

Aidan Spencer scored midway through the second half from about 30 yards out.

Sauquoit got one back with 9:05 left in the game when Andrew Dischiaro got free after taking a through ball down the left side of the field and finished to his right.

Although each team had two corner kicks, Cooperstown outshot SV, 24 to 3.

Finn Holohan had two saves for the Hawkeyes and Alex Prichard had five saves for Sauquoit Valley (11-2-1, 6-2-1).

Cooperstown (13-0, 9-0) plays it final division game Thursday at Mount Markham, then closes the season with senior night Friday at home against Frankfort-Schuyler and a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday at Division II champion Utica Academy of Science.