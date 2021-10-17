Coop boys get No. 2 seed,
first-round bye
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
Cooperstown’s boys soccer team finished the regular season 15-0 and will get a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the Section III Class C tournament.
The Hawkeyes will host a game at the end of the week, likely Friday, Oct. 22, or Saturday, Oct. 23, at a date and time to be announced later.
Cooperstown will play the winner of No. 7 Tully and No. 10 Bishop Ludden, who are scheduled to play a first-round game at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Tully.
The complete Section III Class C
boys soccer seedings are:
- Fabius-Pompey (13-1)
- Cooperstown (15-0)
- Utica Academy of Science (12-2)
- Sauquoit Valley (13-2-1)
- Frankfort-Schuyler (10-5)
- Herkimer (8-8)
- Tully (5-8)
- Waterville (6-8-1)
- Thousand Islands (8-8)
- Bishop Ludden (5-7-2)
- Mount Markham (6-9-1)
- Faith Heritage (5-8-1)
- Stockbridge Valley (7-4-2)
- Beaver River (3-13)