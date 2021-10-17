By: Reporter  10/17/2021  7:41 pm
Coop boys get No. 2 seed, first-round bye

Keegan LeBoffe dribbles for Cooperstown during Friday’s regular-season finale. The Hawkeyes drew a No. 2 seed in the upcoming Section III Class C playoffs. (Greg Klein/AllOtsego.com).

Coop boys get No. 2 seed,
first-round bye

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown’s boys soccer team finished the regular season 15-0 and will get a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the Section III Class C tournament.

The Hawkeyes will host a game at the end of the week, likely Friday, Oct. 22, or Saturday, Oct. 23, at a date and time to be announced later.

Cooperstown will play the winner of No. 7 Tully and No. 10 Bishop Ludden, who are scheduled to play a first-round game at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Tully.

The complete Section III Class C
boys soccer seedings are: 

  1. Fabius-Pompey (13-1)
  2. Cooperstown (15-0)
  3. Utica Academy of Science (12-2)
  4. Sauquoit Valley (13-2-1)
  5. Frankfort-Schuyler (10-5)
  6. Herkimer (8-8)
  7. Tully (5-8)
  8. Waterville (6-8-1)
  9. Thousand Islands (8-8)
  10. Bishop Ludden (5-7-2)
  11. Mount Markham (6-9-1)
  12. Faith Heritage (5-8-1)
  13. Stockbridge Valley (7-4-2)
  14. Beaver River (3-13)

