Coop boys get No. 2 seed, first-round bye

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown’s boys soccer team finished the regular season 15-0 and will get a No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the Section III Class C tournament.

The Hawkeyes will host a game at the end of the week, likely Friday, Oct. 22, or Saturday, Oct. 23, at a date and time to be announced later.

Cooperstown will play the winner of No. 7 Tully and No. 10 Bishop Ludden, who are scheduled to play a first-round game at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Tully.

The complete Section III Class C

boys soccer seedings are: