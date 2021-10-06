Coop boys go to 11-0 with comeback win at Poland

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

POLAND — Ollie Wasson scored the game-winner as Cooperstown completed a comeback from a 2-0 deficit to beat Poland, 3-2, in a Center State Conference Division III match Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Hawkeyes were stymied early by a packed Poland defense and fell behind for only the third time this season when Austin Huckabone scored on a pass from Jason Victor with 17:28 left in the first half.

Cooperstown then fell behind 2-0 for the first time this season when Victor’s shot was batted down but not controlled by keeper Finn Holohan and Carter Cookinham finished with 13:12 left in the half.

“I thought we got away from our game for that little stretch,” Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek said.

However, after a corner kick by Aidan Spencer, the ball bounced around the box and senior Gavin Lesko collected it and finished to get Cooperstown to 2-1 with 8:26 left in the half.

“That was a big goal by Gavin Lesko coming off the bench,” Miosek said.

About 11:30 into the second half, the Hawkeyes tied it again in the aftermath of a corner kick. The Tornadoes nearly clearly the ball on a Luca Gardner-Olesen corner, only to see it bounce to Aidan Spencer who tied the game on a shot from the 18.

Wasson scored the game winner about 5:15 later when a defender misplayed a ball and he took it away and finished.

“We played our hearts out today,” Miosek said.

The Hawkeyes held on during a wild finish that saw both teams lose players to red cards and finish the final 20 minutes 10 on 10.

“We packed out defense in,” Miosek said. “I think we really did some good things those last 18 or so minutes.”

The Hawkeyes outshot Poland (4-7, 1-6), 23-7 and had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Cooperstown (11-0, 6-0) hosts Hamilton for senior night at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8.