Coop boys knock off previously unbeaten SV, 4-2

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Colby Diamond had two goals and an assist and Liam Spencer scored two second half goals as host Cooperstown beat Sauquoit Valley, 4-2, in a Center State Conference Division III battle of unbeaten teams Monday, Oct. 4.

“That was a great game,” Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek said. “We dominated on offense, but they are a scrappy team.”

For only the second time this season, Cooperstown trailed in the game, after Nicholas Giuliano scored in the aftermath of a corner kick, which he fielded and then directed to the far post midway through the first half.

SV kept the lead for most of the half, but Cooperstown tied it just before halftime when Diamond scored on a loose ball that led to an empty net.

In the opening minute of the second half, Spencer made it 2-1 on a penalty kick after SV keeper Alex Prichard pulled Luca Gardner-Olesen down in the box.

Diamond made it 3-1 about a minute later when he finished on a rebound.

Cooperstown keeper Finn Holohan made a big play when he stopped a PK at the other end, diving to his right and batting away Andrew Chmukh’s attempt.

SV got one back when Joshua LoGalbo scored on Chmukh’s pass, but Spencer scored from about 30 out on a pass from Diamond to finish the scoring with under 10 left in the game.

Cooperstown (10-0, 6-0) outshot SV (8-1-1, 5-1-1), 29-10. Each team had two corner kicks. Holohan had four saves and Prichard had 11.

“Their goalie did a good job, but we could have finished better,” Miosek said.

The Hawkeyes play at Poland in a division game Wednesday, Oct. 6.