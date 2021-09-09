Coop boys top UAS, 7-2

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Luca Gardner-Olesen, Liam Spencer and Matt Salis scored two goals each as Cooperstown beat visiting Utica Academy of Science, 7-2, in a Center State Conference boys soccer game Thursday, Sept. 9,

Salis, a sophomore, also had two assists, including one near the end of the game that looked to be a hat trick. Instead it bounded off the back of Ollie Wasson and counted as a goal for the junior forward instead.

Wasson had three assists in the game, too, and Wyatt Montana also had an assist for Cooperstown, which led 6-0 midway through the second half.

Almin Beganovic scored both goals for UAS late in the game.

“I thought we did a lot of things well tonight,” Cooperstown Coach Frank Miosek said. “I think we played better today than in our first game, although, to be fair, Waterville was a better team than this team today.

“I thought we worked the ball well, we had good combinations and good corner kicks,” Miosek said.

Cooperstown outshot UAS, 23-5, and had an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. Finn Holohan made one save for Cooperstown, Mark Voytovich had nine saves for UAS.

Cooperstown (2-0, 2-0) is at Frankfort-Schuyler for a CSC game Saturday.

Dolgeville 2, Cooperstown 1

Sophia Hotaling scored an equalizer against Dolgeville, but the Blue Devils got a late goal to beat host Cooperstown in a CSC girls soccer game Thursday.

Hotaling scored on a restart from abut 30 yards out, sending her kick high into the Dolgeville goal.