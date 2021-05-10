Coop pitchers get combined no-hitter at Herkimer

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Four Cooperstown pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win at Herkimer in a Center State Conference baseball game Monday, May 10.

Starter Alex Poulson got the win for Cooperstown, pitching four innings, striking out eight batters, walking two.

Kendall Haney, Liam Ford and Alex Hage each pitched one inning in relief, each facing just three Herkimer batters.

Hage, Derek Moore and Tristan Emerick each scored twice. Brady Hascup had two RBI and scored a run and stole three bases. Cooperstown scored six runs in the fifth inning to break the game open.

Cooperstown (4-0, 1-0) plays Adirondack at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in Boonville.