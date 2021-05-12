Coop track teams get wins at Westmoreland

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown’s track teams won their second dual meets of the season, with both boys topping host Westmoreland.

The Cooperstown boys won, 80.5 to 42.5. The Cooperstown girls won, 86-50.

Finn Holohan won the high jump, with a jump 4’8”, pole vault at 9’6” and triple jump with a jump of 34’4”. He also helped the 100 relay team to their win.

Cooper Hodgon won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles.

Mikael Foutch-Carkees won discuss with a throw of 87’5” and second place in shot put 32’1”.

Cooperstown boys also swept the distance races, with Ollie Wasson winning the 800 (02:32.0), Ray Hovis winning the 1600 (05:52.0) and Lincoln DiLorenzo winning the 3,200 (15:37.9).

Annelise Jensen won the 800 (02:43.8) and the 1500 (05:22.4), before joining her sister Claire Jensen, Ava Lesko and Ireland Gable to win the 1600 meter relay with a time of 04:43.0.

Claire Jensen also won the 200 (27.1) and the 400 (62.1).

Ireland Gable won the 100 (13.9), took second in the 200 (30.0) and 400 relay with Ava Lesko, Olivia Murdock and Samantha Vezza.

Vezza also won the pole vault with a height of 7’0” and took second in the long jump. Meah Boyles won both the 100 hurdles (18.8) and 400 hurdles (01:30.8).

Braeden Victory won the high jump at 4’6”.

Riley Smith threw 26’2” to win the shot put and Hannah Rathbone threw 78’8” to win the discus for Cooperstown.

Boys team score: Cooperstown (C), Westmoreland (W) 42.5

at Westmoreland

100: 1) Sweet (W) 11.9; 2) Gavin Lesko (C) 12.6.

200: 1) Sweet (W) 25.6; 2) Simon Hurysz (C) 26.4.

400: 1) Gavin Lesko (C).

800: 1) Ollie Wasson (C) 02:32.0; 2) Ray Hovis (C) 02:40.8.

1,600: 1) Ray Hovis (C) 05:52.0; 2) Weston (W) 05:59.9; 3) Mason Raffo (C) 06:02.6.

3,200: 1) Lincoln DiLorenzo (C), 15:37.9.

110 hurdles: 1) Cooper Hodgon (C) 26.7.

400 hurdles: 1) Cooper Hodgon (C) 01:36.2.

400 relay: 1) (Finn Holohan, Colyn Criqui, Simon Hurysz, Gavin Lesko), 52.7.

1,600 relay: 2) COOP (Tanner Crippen, Cooper Hodgon, Mike Eckert, Caleb Hitchock), 05:06.7.

3,200 relay: 2) COOP, 11:05.0.

High jump: 1) Finn Holohan (C) 4’8”; 2) Colyn Criqui (C), 4’4”.

Long jump: 2) Simon Hurysz (C), 15’0”.

Triple jump: 1) Finn Holohan (C), 34’4”; 2) Fred Hodgson (C), 23’2”.

Discus: 1) Mikael Foutch-Carkes (C), 87’5”.

Shot Put: 2) Mikael Foutch-Carkees (C), 32’1”; 3) Andrew Briggs (C), 30’2”.

Pole Vault: 1) Finn Holohan (C), 9’6”.

Girls team score: Cooperstown (C) 86, Westmoreland (W) 50

at Westmoreland

100: 1) Ireland Gable (C), 13.9; 3) Olivia Murdock (C), 14.7.

200: 1) Claire Jensen (C), 27.1; 2) Ireland Gable (C) 30.

400: 1) Claire Jensen (C), 62.1.

800: 1) Annelise Jensen (C), 02:43.8.

1,500: 1) Annelise Jensen (C), 05:22.4.

3,000: 1) T. Shafer (C), 13:19.1.

100 hurdles: 1) Meah Boyles (C), 18.8; 3) Lucy Hayes (C), 21.6.

400 hurdles: 1) Meah Boyles (C), 01:30.8 2nd Ariadne Hodgson (C), 01:39.1.

400 relay: COOP (Ireland Gable, Ava Lesko, Olivia Murdock, Samantha Vezza), 55.9.

1,600 relay: COOP (Ava Lesko, Annelise Jensen, Claire Jensen, Ireland Gable), 04:43.0.

3,200 relay: 2) COOP (Lauren Martin, Julia McCrea, Caeleigh Craft, Juliet Cunnington), 14:02.2.

High jump: 1) Braeden Victory (C), 4’6”.

Long jump: 2) Samantha Vezza (C), 14’4”.

Triple jump: 3) Ava Lesko (C), 28’4”

Discus: 1) Hannah Rathbone (C), 78’8”; 2) Elizabeth Hughes (C), 74’4”.

Shot Put: 1) Riley Smith (C) 26’2”.

Pole Vault: 1) Samantha Vezza (C) 7’0”; 2) Ariadne Hodgson (C) 6’0”; 3) Charlotte Feury (C), 5’6”.