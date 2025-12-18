Coop Trustees Talk Trolley Contract, Dog Park Location

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

The Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees discussed the village’s trolley agreement with the county, a possible site for a new dog park, grants, watershed inspection fees and more at its Monday, December 15 regular meeting. The board also passed a local law allowing an expedited process for minor lot line adjustments.

On December 10, the board received letters from the presidents and chief executive officers of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Fenimore Art Museum and Fenimore Farm, and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce expressing concern about the potential loss of trolley service. At the prior board meeting, officials had said the village’s arrangement with the county was financially burdensome.

“We had advised the county, through vote, that we did not encourage entering into a five-year fixed contract in response to their RFP,” Deputy Mayor Cynthia Falk said.

Falk added that the county’s legal counsel advised they would need to reissue a request for proposal to operate the trolley service, and after she attended a recent meeting, they agreed to do so. The RFP is for one year, with annual renewals up to five years.

Josh Rawitch, president of the NBHoF, came to speak at the meeting.

“Our goal is just to learn about this process, but also just to make sure that everyone here recognizes how important we think it is for the village in general,” he said.

Rawitch said he looks “forward to hopefully finding a way to work together with you guys to make this work for the whole village.”

Rawitch’s letter to the board said losing the trolley would have a “significant negative impact” on visitors that are “critical to the survival of our institution.”

The board also agreed to contact Cooperstown Central School District officials to discuss the potential site of a new dog park at Badger Park, near the schools.

The board agreed to implement a $150.00 watershed inspection fee, which is estimated would produce more than $18,000.00 in revenue per year. The village recently hired a full-time watershed inspector.