Cooperstown baseball loves a parade

By GREG KLEIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown’s varsity baseball team got a firetruck parade on Main Street on Saturday, June 12, after winning the Section IV Class C1 baseball title earlier in the evening at Oneonta’s Damaschke Field.

The Hawkeyes beat Port Byron, 4-3.

Senior Alex Hage, who plays first base, got the title-winning RBI, scoring sophomore pinch runner P.J. Kiuber, after he stole a base to get into scoring position. Kendall Haney got five outs at the end of the game to get the win for Cooperstown (14-1).

The title is Cooperstown’s third in five years in the sport, also winning the title in 2017 and 2019. The team lost in the final four in 2017 and in the Class C state championship game in 2019 and would have been a contender to win the program’s first state title. However, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season and the 2021 state tournament.

The Hawkeyes are led by their six seniors, Alex Hage, Alex Hascup, Kendall Haney, Derek Moore, Alex Poulson and Chris Ubner.