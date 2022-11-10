Cooperstown Boys Soccer Bursts into State Final Four

By TED MEBUST

Cooperstown’s boys soccer program is riding an impressive 11-game win streak into their upcoming state semifinal match against Maple Hill this weekend. Following their second sectional title in two years and a regional win against Spencer-Van Etten, the team is now just two games from a Class C state title.

“We’re prepared for this weekend because many of our boys were here last year,” said Head Coach Frank Miosek.

On the heels of last season’s successes and the loss of multiple major role players, Assistant Coach Lucas Spencer described a team that needed to forge its own identity early on in order to be successful. Captained by seniors Colby Diamond, Oliver Wasson, Ethan Kukenberger and PJ Kiuber, the team proved they could handle pressure, winning eight games in their first month alone. Miosek contributes the team’s ability to prevail, especially in tight contests, to “team greatness,” emphasizing their ability to play as a unit.

Coach Spencer highlighted the goalkeeping play of junior Charlie Lambert—who didn’t allow a single goal in the entire month of October and is one shut-out shy of tying the program record—in maintaining the team’s momentum. With Lambert’s solid presence in the net, and a strong defensive back line, Spencer and Miosek have been able to utilize an attacking formation that has yielded 67 goals for the Hawkeyes so far this year. The streaky boys squad is “full of great athletes” who are “reaping the rewards” of shared experience on the field with one another, said Spencer.

Many of the team’s players have been involved for years with the Cooperstown Soccer Club, an organization that has seen promising growth in recent years.

“Its impact is clear,” Spencer explained, “considering kids can play for more than just three months a year [during the school season].”

That said, this team has decided three months isn’t enough for them (considering their August preseason workouts), as they head further into November.

“This deep into the season, maintaining focus is the difference,” according to Spencer.

While the team’s fitness is important, they also utilize film and strategy sessions to prepare for their matches.

“We try to teach proactive soccer, focusing on the little things,” explained Spencer.

Heading into their final weekend, the stage is set for the team to display the results of this intensive preparation.