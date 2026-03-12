Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by PhotoJoe Photography-Joe Harmer)

Cooperstown Boys Win Section Again

SYRACUSE—Top-seeded Cooperstown boys basketball won a repeat Section III Class C championship with a 74-51 victory over two-seed Cato-Meridian in Syracuse on Sunday, March 8. Miles Nelen scored 19 points and had five assists and two steals. Jackson Crisman recorded another double-double with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Cooper Coleman had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Hawkeyes stand undefeated at 24-0 for the season. They will face Section IV Class C winner Notre Dame in the regional championship at Syracuse’s SRC Arena at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

