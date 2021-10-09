Cooperstown dedicates bench to Paul Kuhn

By GREG KLEIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN — About 40 people turned out Saturday, Oct. 9, to see the village of Cooperstown and the Cooperstown Rotary Association dedicate a bench in Pioneer Park to Paul Kuhn.

Kuhn, who died June 2 at 83 of complications from heart disease, was best known as the village’s Santa Clause for decades, setting up shop in a special house set up in Pioneer Park, not far from where his bench now rests.

“We are dedicating Paul’s bench in a place where all the children will see him and be able to greet him,” said Rotarian Peggy Leon.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said Kuhn also did amazing work for Rotary, including being the coordinator for the Rotary Youth Exchange program.

Kuhn’s widow and Mrs. Clause, Mary Kuhn, was at the dedication and received flowers and a special staff made by Emily Rigby with a Santa carved into the handle.

“It is not just the spirt of Christmas that you and Paul have brought to the village,” Tillapaugh said. “It is everything you have done for the village.”