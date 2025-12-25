Advertisement. Advertise with us

From left, Cooperstown Central School Junior-Senior High School Principal Laurie LaMondie, Elementary School Principal Amy Malcuria and Superintendent Sarah Spross prepare a presentation on Cooperstown student test scores at the December 17 school board meeting. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Cooperstown Grades 3-8 Test Scores Rising

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
COOPERSTOWN

Cooperstown third- through eighth-graders’ standardized test scores are trending upwards, officials shared at the December 17 Cooperstown Central School District school board meeting.

“It goes to the crux of what happens every single day in our buildings,” Superintendent Sarah Spross said as she introduced a presentation by Elementary School Principal Amy Malcuria and Junior/Senior High School Principal Laurie LaMondie. “And that is the instruction provided by our faculty and staff, the support and guidance provided by our leadership team, and the incredibly hard work of our students.”

The data comes from annual state standardized testing for math and English language arts, which parents may refuse to have their child complete. In Cooperstown, the principals’ presentation said, most students took the test.

The data showed that in the 2024-2025 school year “proficiency” in both ELA and math increased. The proficiency standard, considered a level three or higher on the test, requires students to at least demonstrate “a solid understanding of the grade-level standards.”

For third- through eighth-graders, 77 percent of ELA test takers were deemed proficient compared to 62 percent the year prior. In math, it was 67 percent to the year prior’s 64 percent.

LaMondie said, “Our focus is on using this data as one tool amongst many tools that we use all day to inform instruction and support continuous improvement in the district.”

In comparing data to other local school districts, Cooperstown had some of the highest marks, including the highest percentage of students to exceed standards. The presentation also included data on “Comparable Schools,” among them school districts for Clinton, Hamilton, and New Hartford. Scores for Cooperstown were similar to these districts.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Congress Passes Bipartisan Bill for Whole Milk in Schools

The House of Representatives passed the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act” on December 15, which would allow schools to again offer whole, 2% and flavored milks in schools. The bill received bipartisan support, and is anticipated to be signed by President Donald Trump.…
December 25, 2025

Making Christmas Bright

Salvation Army Angel Tree Coordinator Kyanne Clark (left) visited the offices of AllOtsego, “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” on Monday, December 15 to take delivery of donations for this year’s Angel Tree Program...…
December 25, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE