From left, Cooperstown Central School Junior-Senior High School Principal Laurie LaMondie, Elementary School Principal Amy Malcuria and Superintendent Sarah Spross prepare a presentation on Cooperstown student test scores at the December 17 school board meeting. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Cooperstown Grades 3-8 Test Scores Rising

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

Cooperstown third- through eighth-graders’ standardized test scores are trending upwards, officials shared at the December 17 Cooperstown Central School District school board meeting.

“It goes to the crux of what happens every single day in our buildings,” Superintendent Sarah Spross said as she introduced a presentation by Elementary School Principal Amy Malcuria and Junior/Senior High School Principal Laurie LaMondie. “And that is the instruction provided by our faculty and staff, the support and guidance provided by our leadership team, and the incredibly hard work of our students.”

The data comes from annual state standardized testing for math and English language arts, which parents may refuse to have their child complete. In Cooperstown, the principals’ presentation said, most students took the test.

The data showed that in the 2024-2025 school year “proficiency” in both ELA and math increased. The proficiency standard, considered a level three or higher on the test, requires students to at least demonstrate “a solid understanding of the grade-level standards.”

For third- through eighth-graders, 77 percent of ELA test takers were deemed proficient compared to 62 percent the year prior. In math, it was 67 percent to the year prior’s 64 percent.

LaMondie said, “Our focus is on using this data as one tool amongst many tools that we use all day to inform instruction and support continuous improvement in the district.”

In comparing data to other local school districts, Cooperstown had some of the highest marks, including the highest percentage of students to exceed standards. The presentation also included data on “Comparable Schools,” among them school districts for Clinton, Hamilton, and New Hartford. Scores for Cooperstown were similar to these districts.