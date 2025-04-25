Cooperstown Museums Host Events for Military Families, Kids

COOPERSTOWN—The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services will sponsor two special free events this weekend in Cooperstown, in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 26 at 2 p.m., there will be an event for military families and children at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. On Sunday, April 27 at 10 a.m., Fenimore Farm and Country Village and Fenimore Art Museum will host a second free event.

According to a media release, military children will be treated to a kid-friendly guided tour and educational program delving into the storied history of baseball on Saturday; on Sunday, they will visit two world-class sites with hands-on, interactive experiences, from great works of art to cuddly farm animals and up-close looks at 19-century trades.

These are the final two dates for 10 DVS-sponsored free, family-friendly, fun events held statewide to honor and recognize the strength, resilience, and contributions of military children and their families in April, which is the Month of the Military Child. This year’s events sponsored by DVS saw the largest turnout ever, providing miles of smiles for several hundred military children and families from across New York State who took part in the free events, organizers said.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 25 Main Street. Fenimore Farm and Country Village is at 5775 State Highway 80 (Lake Road), just north of the Village of Cooperstown, with Fenimore Art Museum situated right across the street.

“The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s veterans, service members, and military families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support,” officials said.

All who served should contact the department at (888) 838-7697 or via https://veterans.ny.gov/ to meet in person or virtually with an accredited veterans benefits advisor to receive the benefits they have earned.