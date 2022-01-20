Cooperstown Police Department: No all-night parking on village streets

Cooperstown police remind residents and visitors that local law prohibits all-night parking on village streets and in village-owned parking lots between November 1 and April 1.

The village permits no parked cars on the streets specifically between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. during these months. The prohibition applies year-round to Main Street from River Street to Pine Boulevard, and Pioneer Street from Lake to Church.

The law also prohibits overnight parking between November 1 and April 1 in the Doubleday Field parking lot except in designated areas along the lot’s west side and in the village-owned spaces in the parking lot behind the fire hall on Chestnut Street except for those vehicles owned by emergency responders parked only during the performance of duty.