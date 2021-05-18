Cooperstown shuts out Sauquoit Valley in softball, 5-0

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Marley Lippitt pitched a three-hit shutout through six innings and Cooperstown took advantage of a big third inning to beat host Sauquoit Valley in a Center State Conference softball game Monday, May 17.

Sauquoit pitcher Marley Ingalls got out of a bases loaded jam in the second inning with back-to-back strikeouts, but the Hawkeyes caught up to her with two outs in the top of the third inning, using four hits, an error, a walk and a passed ball to take a 4-0 lead.

Dani Seamon had an RBI triple and Ellie Hotaling had a double in the inning. Hotaling plated an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning, scoring Katie Crippen, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Lippitt struck out seven batters in six innings while walking one batter and hitting another. She let two batters on in the sixth inning, only to see her fielders make several plays to get her out of the inning.

Seamon pitched a flawless seventh inning, sandwiching two strikeouts around a pop up to the catcher.

Cooperstown (5-0, 1-0) will host West Canada Valley in a Center State Conference game at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19.