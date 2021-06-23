Cooperstown sixth graders get move-up parade

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Cooperstown Elementary School held a car parade through the village Wednesday, June 23, as part of the sixth-grade graduation. Dozens of parents drove their kids down Main Street, around the village and back to the school, where the remainder of the students were waiting to cheer on the Class of 2027.

CES Principal Tracy Durkee said the school has made an effort during the coronavirus pandemic to show the students that their accomplishments are special, even if they can’t be celebrated in the traditional way. The school had a car parade last year, but in her first year in Cooperstown, Durkee said she wanted to bring the rest of the school out to celebrate, too.