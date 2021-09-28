Cooperstown to consider marijuana response in November

By GREG KLEIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN — The village of Cooperstown’s Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, to discuss options about opting out on the state’s cannabis dispensary plan.

Municipalities have until the end of the year to opt out or they are considered open to hosting sites for marijuana sales or use.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said she thought the chances Cooperstown got selected for a site were small anyway, but she wanted the village residents to have a say in the decision.

Tillapaugh said she thought opting out and scheduling a village referendum for the March elections would be a smart way to let villagers have their say on the issue.

Trustee MacGuire Benton said he thought framing the issue as opting out was a bad idea. He said the trustees could study the issue and decide to allow the deadline to pass without taking action, thereby opting in. Although opinions differed on a potential referendum, all of the trustees seemed to agree they did not have a full grasp of the new laws or the village’s role in the matter and wanted to use the next month to learn more.

Tillapaugh said the first November meeting would be an information session for villagers and trustees, with lots of time for discussion and questions. The normal November meeting at the end of the month will include a public hearing on the issue, beginning at 7 p.m., and potentially a vote by the trustees.

The trustees also discussed the continuing problems in the mornings at Cooperstown Elementary School, where the unintended consequence of making Walnut Street one way has jammed up Delaware Street.

Heidi Geisz, a local mother, shared a petition of about 25 parents who asked the village to reconsider its options with school drop offs and pick ups and to undo a change that prohibits stopping and standing on Walnut during peak school hours.

Tillapaugh and Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavalieri both admitted the current system is not working. Tillapaugh said she is in on-going discussions with Cooperstown Elementary School Principal Tracy Durkee on a solution.

The trustees also scheduled a public tour of the new wastewater treatment facilities for 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. The old plant was commissioned in 1969. State funding helped build the new plant, which had a 2019 ground breaking.