Cooperstown tops Adirondack, 2-1, in softball semifinals

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Katie Crippen and Dani Seamon each had an RBI and Marley Lippitt pitched out of trouble in the top of the seventh inning as top seeded Cooperstown beat visiting Adirondack, 2-1, in the Section III Class C softball semifinals Thursday, June 10, at Cooperstown Central School.

The Hawkeyes got both runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Crippen doubled to score Jeana Geertgens and Seamon slapped a single to score Crippen.

Lippitt had her way with the Adirondack batters most of the game, giving up only one hit and one walk through six innings. However, she gave up two hits and a run in the top of the seventh, before ending game with a strikeout, stranding a runner on second base. She had 11 strikeouts in the game.

Geertgens and Crippen each went 2-for-3 for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown (13-1) advances to play Pulaski in the Section III Class C softball finals at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at CCS.