Cooperstown tops Oneonta in softball, 12-5

By Greg Klein • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Junior Marley Lippett and Sophomore Dani Seamon combined for 16 strike outs as the Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a 12-5 softball win over visiting Oneonta on Thursday, May 6, at Cooperstown Central School.

Lippett went four innings in her debut game of the year, after missing a doubleheader at Canastota on Saturday, May 2, because of COVID protocol. She gave up four hits and five runs. She struck out eight batters, including pitching out of a first inning jam.

Seamon relieved Lippett with one on in the fifth inning and got strike outs for eight of the nine outs she recorded, giving up no hits but walking three batters. She also scored two runs and stole two bases.

Sophia Hotaling went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Cooperstown (3-0, 0-0), and Ellie Hotaling went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Jenna Gaisford took the loss for Oneonta (2-1, 2-0), but went 2-for-4 at the plate, with three RBI, including a bases clearing double in the fifth inning, to end Lippitt’s day on the mound. Macky Catan and Emma Burr each scored two runs for the Jackets.

See next week’s print editions of The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta for more coverage.