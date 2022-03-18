Corrections and amplifications

Our March 10, 2022 edition carried the story Rep. Delgado brings SBA head to Cooperstown for tour, talks. That story as published included my reporting error, which I correct as follows:

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum expects to draw more than 200,000 visitors this year — that’s twice the number we included in our original story.

The 100,000 figure we reported in the original story refers to the number of visitors who come to Cooperstown for baseball tournaments.

I apologize for the error and stand corrected!