County Board Rematch Emerging In District 3

Ogden Announces Challenge To Brockway

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

LAURENS – A rematch is shaping up this fall in the race for the county Board of Representatives’ District 3.

As they did in 2019, Democrat Caitlin Ogden, Laurens, will again face Republican Rick Brockway, West Laurens, to represent the towns of Laurens and Otego.

“I am running to give the people of Laurens and Otego the representation on the county board that they deserve,” Ogden said today in announcing her candidacy.

“I have the drive, experience, and work ethic to stay focused on the issues impacting my neighbors’ daily lives, and to make sure that our rural communities and our County can succeed in this recovery and beyond,” she said.

Rep. Dan Wilber, R-Burlington, who is handling the Republican campaign, said the six GOP incumbents, which would include Brockway, are planning to run again.

Ogden is a regional donor relations manager at Fox Hospital and the Bassett Healthcare Network.

Moving to Otsego County in 2014, she is a graduate of the Cooperstown Graduate Program in Museum Studies. An active member of the Otsego County community, Ogden serves on the boards of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, the Bugbee Children’s Center, and Film C.O.O.P. (The Cooperstown, Oneonta, Otsego County Film Partnership, Inc.)

She is also an active member in the community service organization Laurens Together and serves as chair of the Town of Laurens Democratic Committee and vice chair of the Otsego County Democratic Committee.