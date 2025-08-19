County Broadband Project to Host Public Update Meeting

MORRIS—Otsego County, in collaboration with the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District and Vernonburg Group, will host a public community update meeting on the Otsego County broadband project on Thursday, August 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Morris Fire Hall, 117 East Main Street, Morris.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, August 19, the meeting will be held in person and live-streamed online, with a recording available afterward on the project website: www.otsegocountyny.gov/broadband.php.

“This community session is part of Otsego County’s Broadband Technical Assistance Project, funded through USDA, aimed at improving high-speed Internet access for residents, businesses and institutions across the region,” officials said.

During the meeting, the project team will present:

Initial Survey Results: Insights from county residents on Internet access and connectivity needs.

Current Broadband Mapping Information: Updated coverage maps and service gap analysis.

Potential New Broadband Project: A discussion of a forthcoming initiative that could bring additional connectivity to the area.

“Community feedback is critical as we build a plan for future broadband investment in Otsego County,” said Nicholus Steward, senior project manager with Vernonburg Group. “This meeting is a chance for residents to hear the latest project updates, ask questions and learn how upcoming initiatives could impact their neighborhoods.”

All members of the public are encouraged to attend, either in person or virtually, to stay informed and contribute to shaping the county’s broadband future, Steward said.

For more information and to access meeting details, visit www.otsegocountyny.gov/broadband.php or email broadband@otsegocounty.gov.