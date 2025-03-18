Advertisement. Advertise with us

County Limits Service Temporarily at Southern Transfer Station

ONEONTA—Kyle King, Otsego County waste management and recycling coordinator, announced on Tuesday, March 18 that, due to recent storm damage, the Southern Transfer Station in Oneonta will provide limited services until further notice.

For the time being, the Southern Transfer Station will only be open to the following, King said:

  • Residential customers paying by the bag for bagged trash (MSW—Municipal Solid Waste)
  • Residential and commercial recycling customers, including electronics, mattresses, and other specialty recycling programs

No scaled (weigh in/weigh out) MSW or construction and demolition (C&D) debris will be accepted at the Southern Transfer Station at this time, including commercial haulers, roll-off containers, and small trailers.

All customers with commercial MSW and C&D should use the Northern Transfer Station in Cooperstown or call the Otsego County Planning and Solid Waste Department at (607) 547-4225 to discuss other alternatives.

“Please be advised,” King wrote, “that due to permitting limits, the Northern Transfer Station may reach daily capacity while waste is redirected to this site, resulting in early closure. We are actively working with the state to temporarily increase our limits to accommodate the additional tonnage at the site. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding.”

King said county officials are working diligently to repair the MSW building at the Southern Transfer Station and will continue to keep the public notified about the full reopening of the site.

