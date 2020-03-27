COUNTY REPORTS 1ST LOCAL VICTIM OF CORONAVIRUS

6 Locals Stricken, Up From 4 Yesterday

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Department of Health has been notified of the first death in a county resident related to COVID 19, Heidi Bond, Public Health director, reported a few minutes ago.

The current number of confirmed cases in Otsego County is six, up from four yesterday.

Every case reported is promptly investigated and close contacts are notified, she said.

No further details were immediately available.

Given the nature of this infectious disease it is extremely important that everyone take the proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease, Bond said, and provided this list:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Keep a 6 foot distance between yourself and others when out in public

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Avoid large crowds

• Abstain from unnecessary travel