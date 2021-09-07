COVID rise causes Farmers’ Museum to change Harvest Festival to month-long event

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Farmers’ Museum announced Tuesday, Sept. 7, it will changes its traditional Harvest Festival weekend into a month-long event in order to reduce crowd sizes in light of the rise of variants of the coronavirus.

The Farmers’ Museum’s “Celebration of Autumn,” will take the place of Harvest Festival this fall, with Harvest Festival returning in 2022, according to a media release: “Celebration of Autumn incorporates many of the cherished elements of Harvest Festival and spreads it out over four-weeks, Sept. 18 to Oct. 11. Each day, visitors will find activities relating to the fall season with other lively happenings planned for each weekend. Visit FarmersMuseum.org for a complete schedule and details.”

“Our goal is to minimize crowds by offering a Harvest Festival-type experience every day of the week–increasing safety for visitors and staff,” said Dr. Paul S. D’Ambrosio, The Farmers’ Museum President and CEO, in the media release. “Families can visit any day of the week and find similar activities without the crowds. It worked well last season and enhanced the museum experience for everyone who visited. We look forward to the return of our much loved and traditional Harvest Festival in 2022.”