Creativity, Connection Alive in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY—The Telegraph School, a home for performing and healing arts located at 83 Alden Street, has announced its June calendar of events.

On Friday, June 7, doors open at 6 p.m. for the monthly “First Friday Open Mic,” an evening of community and creative expression. Participants are invited to share poetry, music, stories, comedy, dance or “whatever stirs your spirit.” The cost is by donation at the door. This event coincides with Cherry Valley First Fridays, an evening of gallery openings, music, food and fun throughout the Village of Cherry Valley.

The Telegraph School will hold a monthly “Red Tent” gathering on Saturday, June 8—a safe and sacred place where self-identified women gather to experience, share, celebrate, and mourn the rhythms of the life of a woman. Red Tent events include an activity, a story circle and a potluck dinner. The cost is $10.00-$30.00 on a sliding scale and advance online registration is required.

On Friday, June 21, The Telegraph School will host its next “Roving Dance Party.” Organizers said they are excited to be a part of Living Earth Sanctuary’s Summer Solstice event at Moreland Park, 173 Ritter Park, Little Falls. Activities and workshops will be featured throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. “Come dance down the sun,” invited Telegraph School founder Angelica Palmer. The Ecstatic Dance will be followed by a fire. Admission is with a $10.00-$20.00 suggested donation.

Finally, in partnership with Cherry Valley Artworks, The Telegraph School is hosting the first “Improvised Arts Festival” on Saturday, June 22 at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley.

According to a press release, the Improvised Arts Festival celebrates improvisation across mediums of dance, music, video art and painting. There will be free workshops on music and dance improvisation, and an evening performance from accomplished musical and dance improvisers, live improvised painting, and projected abstract video art. Admission is $20.00 by preregistration.

To learn more about these events, or to register, visit thetelegraphschool.org.