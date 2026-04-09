Sophie Seamon, 10 years old, was among the participants in the recent hobby horse competition at Tally Ho Farm in West Winfield. (Photo by Estephanie Gomez)

Creativity, Kindness on Display at Tally Ho Hobby Horse Event

By ESTEPHANIE GOMEZ

SUNY Institute for Local News

WEST WINFIELD

Hobby horsing enthusiasts gathered on February 21 at Tally Ho Farm for a day of competition, creativity, and community, as 14 young riders took part in a winter hobby horse event that showcased both athletic skill and the inclusive spirit behind the growing sport.

Originating in Finland, hobby horsing is a rapidly growing sport involving gymnastics-style routines and equestrian-style movements while riding a handmade hobby horse.

Held at the horse-riding school owned by Charlene Bennett, the event featured a full slate of activities, including jumping, dressage, gymkhana games and creative challenges such as musical stalls. The competition brought together children of various ages, some new to the sport and others preparing for larger regional events.

Bennett, who grew up riding horses and competing in shows, opened Tally Ho Farm after Cazenovia College shut down, giving her more time to focus on teaching and horsemanship. Having moved to the area about a year and a half ago, she has built a welcoming space for young people interested in horses—even if they don’t have access to real ones.

CHARLENE BENNETT (Photo by Estephanie Gomez)

“It’s giving kids that don’t have the opportunity or the finances to join the horse world [the ability to] find a community of horse lovers,” Bennett said. “So, if someday they do find access to horses, they’ll have at least some knowledge and ability to be able to say, ‘Well, I kind of know a little bit of what’s going on’.”

Among the competitors was Sophie Seamon, who has been hobby horsing for two years and is preparing to attend the U.S. Hobby Horse Championships in Brighton, Michigan this August. The West Winfield event marked an important step in her journey.

“It’s my first real competition, which will get me warmed up for USHHC,” Seamon said.

Seamon practices regularly with her hobby horse, Willie Pooh, and said the sport offers a meaningful break from everyday distractions.

“It honestly just gets my face away from the screen. And it’s really fun,” she said.

During the weekend competition, children of all ages were recognized for their efforts and achievements. Asher Bennett, Ollie Davies and Madalyn Bellinger—all 5 years old—won prizes for their participation. Ellie Davies placed first in the 18-inch jump, while Veronica Seelman took first place in both the high jump and pole bending events.

While the competition encouraged participants to challenge themselves, the atmosphere remained supportive and friendly.

EMORY McCOY

(Photo by Estephanie Gomez) BRIANNA FULLER

(Photo by Estephanie Gomez)

“My favorite thing is the horsemanship and, like, friendships.” said Emory McCoy, a 10-year-old eager competitor.

That sense of encouragement extended beyond the arena. Brianna Fuller, a 14-year-old staff member, said being involved has helped her personally, even when the responsibility feels overwhelming.

“It helps with my anxiety, because I have a lot of people anxiety. And also, it’s a great way to make more friends,” Fuller said about helping to run the day’s events.

Tally Ho Farm also provides space and resources for year-round training, especially during colder months.

“It will help me with training ‘cause in the wintertime, I don’t train as much, and I don’t have room inside the house,” Seamon said.

Bennett said the farm has begun a fundraising effort aimed at making horse-related activities more accessible.

“We’ve started a fund where the kids help fundraise to provide a little bit of cushion for support for children that may not have access to horse sports,” Bennett explained.

She hopes the effort will allow the farm’s programs to continue expanding.

When asked what message she would share with those who may be unfamiliar with hobby horsing, Bennett emphasized kindness and community.

“We are a family. And when we try new things, we are always encouraging because everyone can use a kind word,” she said.

Though hobby horsing may still be unfamiliar to some, the event at Tally Ho Farm made clear that the sport is about more than competition—it’s about belonging, too.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.