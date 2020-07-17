Cuomo: No Food, No  Drink At Bars

By: Jim Kevlin  07/17/2020  10:01 am
ALBANY – Bars and restaurants throughout New York State will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol to customers unless they also order food, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters this morning, syracuse.com is reporting.

For now, it appears only the online arm of Syracuse Newspapers has the report.

In addition, patrons will no longer be allowed to order alcohol by walking up to bars, Cuomo said. Customers will only be allowed to order and consume their drinks while seated at least 6 feet apart.

