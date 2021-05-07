CV-S boys, girls win Tri-Valley track opener 

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Tri-Valley League held its first tract meet of the season Thursday, May 6, at Cherry Valley-Sprinfield Central School and it was a good day for the host teams.

The Patriots won over four-team fields on both the girls and the boys sides Thursday.

The CV-S boys edged South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes, 86 to 73, with Morris finishing third with 33 points and Edmeston fourth with 13.

The CV-S girls also topped SK/CV/A, 106 to 60, with Edmeston third with 22 points and Morris fourth with 21 points.

Boys team scores: 1) Cherry Valley-Springfield (CVS), 86; 2) South Kortright/Charlotte Valley/Andes (SK/CV/A), 73; 3) Morris (M), 33; 4) Edmeston 13.

3200: 1) Cherry Valley-Springfield (B) 13:31.00.

110 hurdles: 1) Andrew Oram CVS, 20.72; 2) Jacob Spoor M, 22.31; 3) Joey Ontl SK/CV/A, 22.50; 4) Joe Pressly CVS, 23.21.

100: 1) Joey Ontl SK/CV/A, 12.69; 2) Maddox Aramini CVS, 12.76; 3) Trenton Cole SK/CV/Andes 12.90; 4) Derek. Estevez E, 15.50; 5) Thomas Bennett E, 15.84.

1600: 1) Emerson Comer SK/CV/A, 5:21.70; 2) Damien Gloster SK/CV/A, 5:39.10; 3) Sawyer King M, 5:55.50; 4) Lukas Vasilakis SK/CV/A, 5:58.10; 5) Nathaniel Diamond CVS, 6:38.80.

400 relay: 1) SK/CV/A (Trenton Cole, Eion Byrne, Declan McCracken, Joey Ontl), 51.37; 2) CVS (Joe. Pressly, Maddox Aramini, Andrew Oram, Trevor Campagna), 53.50.

400: 1) Trenton Cole SK/CV/A, 1:00.50; 2) Maddox Aramini CVS, 1:02.16; 3) Eion Byrne SK/CV/A, 1:02.70; 4) Joe Pressly CVS, 1:06.22.

400 hurdles: 1) Declan McCracken SK/CV/A, 1:20.15; 2) Trevor Campagna CVS, 1:28.75.

800: 1) Oskar Webster CVS, 2:30.90; 2) Sawyer King M 2:41.90; 3) Aaron Pondolfino M, 3:13.50.

200: 1) Andrew Oram CVS, 24.98; 2) Maddox Aramini CVS, 26.53; 3) Trenton Cole SK/CV/A, 27.06; 4) Jacob Spoor M 28.87.

1600 relay: 1) CVS (Trevor Campagna, Oskar Webster, Gabe Oakley, Nathaniel Diamond), 4:40.15.

Long jump: 1) Eion Byrne SK/CV/A, 15’03.00″; 2) Joe Pressly CVS, 12’10.00″; 3) Sawyer King M, 12’05.60″; 4) Tyler Duncan SK/CV/A, 12’03.75″; 5) Riley Gohde, CVS 12’00.75″.

Triple jump: 1) Andrew Oram CVS, 34’02.00″; 2) Trevor Campagna CVS, 25’10.00″; 3) Xander Valentine CVS, 23’10.00″.

High jump: 1T) Jacob Spoor M, 4’05.01″; 1T) Gabe Oakley CVS, 4’05.01″; 3) Tyler Duncan SK/CV/A, 4’05.00″; 4) Everett Pondolfino M, 4’03.00”; 5) Sean Webster CVS 3’11.00”.

Discus: 1) Jackson. Harp M 68’07.00″; 2) Thomas Bennett E 67’10.00″; 3) Dylan Van Etten SK/CV/A, 61’02.00″; 4) Derek Estevez E 55’08.00″; 5) Riley Gohde CVS 53’04.00″.

Shot put: 1) Gabe Oakley CVS 29’11.00″; 2) Thomas Bennett E, 27’11.75″; 3) Dylan Van Etten SK/CV/A, 27’11.50″. 4) Benjamin Hughes SK/CV/Andes, 27’11.50″; 5) Jacob Spoor M 26’11.50″.

Girls team scores: 1) CVS 106; SK/CV/A 63; 3) Edmeston 22; 4)Morris 21.

3200: 1) CVS (Mina Aramini, Jaelyn Jaquay, Morgan Huff, Paige Webster), 13:31.00.

110 hurdles: 1) Emily Anderson; SK/CV/A, 20.92; 2) Maiya King M 21.21; 3) Yana King M, 22.77; 4) Maya Downey CVS, 24.22; 5) Jillian Rockwell CVS, 30.84.

100: 1) Allison Lennebacker CVS, 14.51; 2) Madison Coberly SK/CV/A, 14.82; 3) Mina Aramini, CVS, 15.14.

1500: Jaelyn Jaquay CVS, 5:48.80.

400 relay: 1) SK/CV/A (Jasmine Mauras, Madison Coberly, Ciarra Codero, Ashley Fullington), 1:01.60; 2) Edmeston (Marissa Galley, Molly Rifanburg, Emma White, Sydney Bateman),1:04.98; 3) CVS (Evelyn Gallup, Lillian Gallup, Maya Downey, Jillian Johnson), 1:06.47.

400: 1) Allison Lennebacker CVS 1:09.72; 2) Mina Aramini CVS, 1:13.50; 3) Emily Anderson SK/CV/A, 1:13.81; 4) Chloe Davis SK/CV/A, 1:15.15; 5) Katie Tilley M, 1:17.50.

400 hurdles: 1) Lacey Eckert SK/CV/A, 1:29.22; 2) Ella Taylor SK/CV/A, 1:30.81; 3) Lilly Lighthall CVS, 1:49.59; 4) Jillian Rockwell CVS, 2:13.97.

800: 1) Morgan Huff CVS, 2:55.10; 2) Maddie Smith E, 3:01.10; 3) Meredith Wilson CVS, 4:09.60.

200: 1) Allison Lennebacker CVS, 30.06; 2) Madison Coberly SK/CV/A, 31.20; 3) Haylee Calder SK/CV/A, 31.98; 4) Katie Tilley M, 32.59.

1600 relay: CVS (Allison Lennebacker, Mina Aramini, Jaelyn Jaquay, Morgan Huff), 5:01.21.

Long jump: 1) Maya Downey CVS, 11’09.25″; 2) Mia Horvath CVS, 11’00.00″; 3) Maiya King M, 10’11.00″; 4) Molly Rifanburg E, 10’10.75″; 5) Emma Tomlins E, 10’03.75″.

Triple jump: 10 Mia Horvath CVS, 26’04.00″; 2) Ella. Tomlins E, 19’04.25″; 3) Emma White E, 18’00.00″; 4) Evelyn Gallup CVS, 17’01.50″.

High jump: 1) Lacey Eckert SK/CV/A, 4’00.00″; 2) Molly Rifanburg E, 3’11.02″; 3) Maddie Coleman M, 3’11.01″.

Discus: 1) Miranda Mabie CVS, 82’03.00″; 2) Marijke Kroon CVS, 70’01.00″.

Shot put: 1) Marijke Kroon CVS, 27’00.00″; 2) Miranda Mabie CVS, 25’08.25″; 3) Lilly Lighthall CVS, 20’04.50″; 4) Sierra Ratliff M, 17’02.75″; 5) Maddie Coleman M, 16’08.00″.